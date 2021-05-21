Australia officially set out to host the Fireworks World Cup (RWC2027)

Australia has officially launched its bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

The country, which co-hosted the inaugural event in 1987 with New Zealand before hosting the tournament won by England in 2003, announced its campaign in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney Harbor.

The Australian game stars, including two-time World Cup champions John Ells and Phil Cairns, attended the launch event of what Australian rugby chief Hamish McLennan described as “an exciting day for all Australians”.

“Hosting the Rugby World Cup 2027 is an opportunity that will only be repeated once in every generation for Australia, which will deliver significant economic results for our country, while providing a lasting rugby legacy in this region,” said McLennan.

Golden moment

Australia captain Michael Hopper said hosting the tournament could be a “golden moment” for the country.

“I still remember the 2003 Rugby World Cup and what that moment meant for Australia,” said the 29-year-old winger who grew up in Sydney’s northern suburbs.

“The atmosphere and the liveliness of the match were amazing.”

Reese Hodge from Australia told the crowd at the launch party that he had fond memories of the large group of England fans staying in hotels located on Sydney’s northern shores during a 2003 event.

The country’s bidding guide, titled Game On, expects two million people, including 200,000 international visitors, to attend 48 matches played in eight to ten venues over a seven-week period.

The tournament will culminate in a decade full of major sporting events in the country, including the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup next year, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, and the British & Iris Lions Tour in 2025.

Cairns, who is leading the project as the executive director of tenders, appeared to backtrack on comments made in August that rugby could become a “third-class sport” in Australia unless it gets hosting rights by 2027.

“I think we can do it (prevent rugby from becoming a third-tier sport) without the World Cup, but again it will be a huge boost and it will provide a massive increase in the number of players and fans,” said the 53-strong player. Years.