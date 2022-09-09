Australia lifts requirement to wear masks on planes

Sydney (Australia), September 9 (EFE). – Australia withdrew from Friday its obligation to wear a face mask at all times on domestic and international flights, one of the last measures in place against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the measure, which came into effect after midnight, is based on medical recommendations approved on August 31 in the last cabinet, and applies to both international flights and domestic routes.

“It has been removed on the advice of the Office of the Medical Director as it does not fit the current context” of the pandemic, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said in a statement, noting that a face mask has been mandatory on aircraft since January. 2021.

But the Ministry of Health recommends that passengers continue to wear face masks to “reduce their personal risk of infection and spread of the COVID-19 virus” and insists on asking all travelers abroad to be vigilant.

Australia, which has implemented very strict measures and long confinement in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, recorded 7,750 patients with the virus and 71 deaths on Thursday, as it has accumulated more than 10 million cases and 14,275 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. . EFE

