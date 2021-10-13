Australia is building a spacecraft for NASA’s future mission to the moon

The NASA logo can be seen outside the Johnson Space Center in Houston (USA). EFE / AARON M. SPRECHER / Archive



Sydney (Australia), October 13 (EFE). Australia will build an astronomical vehicle for a NASA mission to the moon scheduled for 2026, the first time the oceanic country has cooperated on a project of this kind, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday.

The semi-autonomous spacecraft will collect samples of lunar soil containing oxides, while NASA, with an independent team, will attempt to extract oxygen from the surface of this Earth satellite.

These works are part of NASA’s space project that aims to establish human colonies on the Moon in the future and are working to support upcoming missions to Mars.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for Australia to succeed in the global space sector,” Morrison said, adding that by 2030 his government is seeking to triple the space sector so that it will inject more than $8,800 million (€7,626 million) into the UAE economy. Your country.

The future rover will be developed by Australian companies and researchers and will receive about $37 million (€32 million) in government funding, according to a statement from the Australian Prime Minister’s Office.

The construction of the spacecraft is subject to an agreement recently signed between Australia and NASA, under the Artemis program of the US space agency.

The agreement to manufacture this device is backed by the Australian government’s Moon to Mars Initiative, which was announced in 2019 at NASA Headquarters and is funded by $110 million (95 million euros).