Australia investigates its first possible case of monkeypox

This content was published on May 20 2022 – 03:45

Sydney (Australia), May 20 (EFE). – Australian health authorities indicated Friday that they are investigating the first possible case of monkeypox, a rare virus endemic to Central and West Africa that has also been detected in several European countries, the United States and Canada.

The health department of Australia’s New South Wales region, the country’s most populous, said in a statement that the patient was a man in his forties who had recently returned from Europe to the city of Sydney.

According to the statement, both the traveler and the people living in his home are subject to home quarantine and are being treated by the family doctor and health authorities.

Some of its main symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, fatigue as well as a rash.

“Infections are generally mild and most people recover within a few weeks,” NSW Health Director Keri Chant said in the statement, noting that authorities in her area had issued alerts to doctors, hospitals and sexual health authorities about the virus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Perth today that while the country’s authorities were “serious” about revealing this potential case of monkeypox, “no one should be alarmed at the moment”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) – which declared monkeypox eradicated in the world in 1980, after the last case was reported in Somalia – indicated in a recent report that the traditional smallpox vaccine is highly effective against the disease.

Several possible and confirmed cases of monkeypox, which is transmitted by close contact and through droplets containing the disease virus, have been detected since the beginning of the month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain, among other countries. EFE

Watt / GRC / Ja

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.