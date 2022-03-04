Australia has ordered the evacuation of 200,000 people due to heavy rains

Australian emergency services have ordered the evacuation of 200,000 people due to the advance of a plane A powerful storm caused devastating floods and 13 deaths last week, While the city of Sydney escaped the terrible flood.

The authorities issued Severe rain and wind warnings on the 400 km stretch of coast that includes the Sydney suburbs, The largest city in Australia where five million people live.

The unpredictable storm has moved south from Queensland to New South Wales, leaving behind devastation from surging rivers and reservoirs that caused severe flooding, with towns covered to the surface.

Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domencino said the low pressure system remained near the coast hundreds of kilometers north of Sydney, bringing torrential rains to the area, although the city avoided heavy downpours.

“Sydney survived the heaviest rain today,” Domencino told the media, after predicting the system would weaken today.

Warragamba dam, located in southwest Sydney, which supplies 80% of water to the city, has started to spill since Wednesday morning.