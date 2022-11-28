Australia has laid the cherry on top of a historic year

Simply an amazing year for him Australian tennis, one of the great historical powers of racquet sports. The 21st century has not been the richest for the interests of Australian tennis except for its early years. Recently, however, her presence and achievements have been increasing, and she is reaching what appears to be her peak in 2022. In women’s tennis, the stunning and surprising closure of Ashley Barty To his run with the title at the Australian Open, on the men’s circuit, the best season of his career Nick Kyrgios With massive results like the Wimbledon final and closing Davis Cup Final After 19 years of absence for the green and gold team led by Lytton Hewitt. Australia is leaving the flag very high in the year 2022 that ends and once again puts its tennis to places no one will remember anymore. A classic nation that never left and finished a drought.

Ash Barty, Australian Open champion (after 44 years)

Historic start to 2022 for Australian tennis, which after all the ‘Djokovic Affair’ hype was happy to claim its third Grand Slam title for then WTA premiere Ashleigh Barty. One Ipswich lifted the Australian Open champion’s trophy in indisputable dictatorial fashion on the slopes of Melbourne Park, which is a historical fact. And is that “Ash” ended a very long drought in Australian tennis, which hadn’t seen a domestic win in its stellar tournament for 44 years when Chris O’Neill played on the Kooyong turf. Then came the huge and sad news of his retirement, but he really raised Australian tennis to the fore, and broke a very negative historical streak that other Grand Slam tournaments, such as Wimbledon, dragged or dragged, such as Roland Garros.

Nick Kyrgios, runner-up at Wimbledon (men’s Grand Slam final 17 years later)

The naughty boy The world of tennis, specifically the Australian, was criticized and cursed for his bad manners and performance, light years ahead of what was expected of him, breaking the mold and wisely maturing tennis in 2022. Not much in his behavior, still completely reprehensible, but of course completely inconsistent with his work on the slopes. The more professional and committed Kyrgios had a very interesting first part of the season, with great consistency and good results reaching his peak on the Wimbledon turf. There, in the AELTC, Nick reached the final, something the tennis world had already stopped believing he could achieve. Thus ending a negative streak of 17 years without an “Australian” in a men’s slam final since Hewitt was runner-up in Melbourne in 2005. He couldn’t with imperial Novak Djokovic but without a doubt made his way at Wimbledon the Australian made. They revered the glories of grass very much.

Davis Cup Green and Gold Team (finalist after 19 years)

The icing on the cake was missing, putting the final touch to a brutal tennis season from the ocean giant. This closure is still performed by the great lads Lleyton Hewitt. The man from Adelaide, a heavyweight figure there in Australia who is very committed to his country and the success it can bring, led his players to the 2022 Davis Cup Final in Malaga after beating the Croats in the semi-finals. The 19-year drought is over, nothing more, nothing less, massive for a union of 28 “salad bowls” and 19 showcase runners-up, 20 already at least after this edition. The achievements of Philippoussis, Hewitt himself and the ‘Wardies’ have all but disappeared on Rod Laver Arena, as they beat Spain in 2003 in that final. She never came back, only a few minutes away from the semi-finals, and went unnoticed. Now, with Alex de Miñaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, the “Rusty” pupils want to finish 2022 by putting Australia where history forces them to, winning the Salad Bowl and making tennis grow and greener. More importantly, he suffered from a terrible drought.