Australia coach rejoiced after winning gold from Ledecky | Video

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tokyo, Japan / 26.07.2021 00:28:20

Competencies in Tokyo 2020 They keep giving us postcards to remember, and now they’ve been given in Olympic pools, distance australiana Ariarne Titmus will win in Gold Medal for Katie Ledecky; His coach exploded with excitement.

Katie Ledecky, From United State, She is one of the swimmers FFavorite To beat gold in every test he will face, But in 400 m It was free ‘bad day’, as he had to assert himself with silver medal After surrendering to an actor Australia.

Joyful celebration after Australia’s victory

in greatness 400m freestyle final An atmosphere of great emotion and adrenaline is experienced, like swimmers give everything Get on the podium From Tokyo 2020 But outcome she was Surprise.

Ariarn Titmus Win the contest by stopping the timers in time 3: 56.69, against the 3: 57.36 de Ledecky, so conquered australia gold medal so is Fitness Trainer started celebrar from the stands.

Titmus He didn’t just beat his first gold medal, but caused by joyful celebration from his side Fitness Trainer, the same thing that stole the looks of TV cameras and that became viral.

jump, shout, hit, brings out all the feelings received after the competition and so on Gave a postcard to remember, with the plugin that a voluntary in a Tokyo 2020, was behind him, I tried to calm him But when he failed, he only showed a gesture of confusion.

So far, 12:16 am on July 26, Australia has six medals in total; Two in gold, one in silver and three in bronze. Being one of the most important swimming for them.