The Australian Federal Court on Friday fined Google A$60 million (€41.3 million) for misleading Android mobile users about the collection of their location data.

Judge Thomas Tawley, of the Australian Federal Court (the maximum stay per state), said in the ruling referring to Google’s “deceptive behaviour,” according to a court statement.

The fine was settled with the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) for misleading Android mobile users about the collection of personal location data between January 2017 and December 2018.

“It is unacceptable for consumers to be deceived in this kind of matter, even through unintentional behaviour,” the judge said in his ruling today.

Already in April last year, the Australian Federal Court ruled that Google had violated Australian Competition and Consumer law by making false or misleading representations to its customers about the collection of location data through Android operating systems installed on mobile phones.

The crimes reported by the Anti-Corruption Commission, which were committed between January 2017 and December 2018, focus on two settings: “Location History” and “Internet and Application Activity”.

The Accountability and Anti-Corruption Commission argued that Google misled about 1.3 million users by failing to explain that these settings must be manually turned off if consumers did not want Google to collect, maintain, and use their location information.

Likewise, it has not told its users that by enabling Internet Activity and Apps, Google will continue to collect their data through Android devices.

“Personal location data is sensitive and important to some consumers,” ACCC President Gina Kass Gottlieb said today.

Cas-Gottlib stressed that this ruling “sends a strong message to digital platforms and other companies, large and small, not to mislead consumers about how their data is collected and used.”