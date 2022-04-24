Australia equals its historical record for the highest temperature: 50.7 degrees Celsius

The small town of Onslow, located in the Pilbara region (Western Australia), recorded 50.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, January 13, which is equivalent to the record for the highest temperature in Australia, which until now corresponded exclusively to the town of Udnadata, on January 2, 1960, according to the data Temporary issued by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

“Onslow reached 50.7 degrees Celsius, a record in Western Australia and equivalent to the warmest day in Australia in 62 years in Odnadata” in the south, the agency said on Twitter.

The record was reached in a coastal city of just over 800 residents Thursday 13 p.m. at the weather station at the local airport.

According to official statistics, Onslow temperatures range between 23.7°C and 35.7°C at this time of year. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has indicated that records such as the one set Thursday in this area of ​​Pilbara may become common in Australia due to climate change.

The Climate Council’s director of research, Martin Rice, noted that this maximum is “part of a long-term warming trend driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas,” according to statements from the Climate Council. France Press agency.

Temperatures remain high

Martin Rice warned that these extreme temperatures are “a silent killer in Australia, causing more deaths than any other type of extreme weather event.”

Luke Huntington of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has warned people in the Pilbara region to be very careful as the sweltering heat will continue for days to come.

“The Pilbara region has been constantly experiencing very warm temperatures in recent months and there has been no rain to wash away the warm air that has built up,” he explained.

He stated that in the “coming months there is a high probability that daily temperatures will be above average, at least until the arrival of the rainy season.”

Advanced annual results from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology indicate that “2021 was Australia’s coldest year in nearly a decade.” Since national records began in 1910, but also the coldest year since 2012,” this Australian Government official office notes.

Very warm annual balance

Despite the cooling effects of the negative dipole in the Indian Ocean, a period of warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures in the western Indian Ocean, and La Niña, the cooling period in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, 2021 was warmer than average. (Calculated for the climatic reference period from 1961 to 1990) and warmer than the historical La Niña years.”

Temperatures were above or well above average over most of northern Australia, Tasmania and the western coast of Western Australia, but below average in parts of inland New South Wales and around the southern border of the Northern Territory and western Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology explained.