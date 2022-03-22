Australia completes 3,500 transfers from Afghanistan to Australia | world | american edition

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday completed the task of relocating more than 3,500 people, mostly women and children, to his country, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took power.

The last group left the Australian military base Al Minhad in Dubai, where the evacuees were processed, including 100 Afghanis holding visas from Australia who left Afghanistan on other overseas missions or managed to escape to third countries such as Pakistan.

“The last flight to Australia landed in Darwin (a city in northern Australia) last night,” Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra, noting that of the 3,500 people who were flown to Australia, “there are about 2,500 women and children from one of the most common parts of Australia.” The world is desperate and dangerous.

Australia has ended the evacuation mission following the August 26 double bombing at Kabul airport, which killed 13 US soldiers and nearly two hundred Afghan civilians.

The peripheral country managed to save more than 4,100 people from Afghanistan, making more than thirty flights to its military base in Dubai, in order to gradually transfer them to Australian territory, while hundreds of others will be received by other countries.

Australia’s ABC reports that a large number of Afghans who failed to leave the country before the Australian mission ended or obtained their visas after August 27, fled the Taliban-controlled country to Pakistan.