Australia commented on the gold medal

The second instance of Dubai Women’s Sevens The main attraction was the 15-5 . victory helix On Fiji. Australia He was able to show his sleight of hand and take the podium first.

The second week began on Friday, 3 December with France’s 33-12 victory over Great Britain and the highlight of the group stage was France’s victory over Great Britain. Australia, Champion, 40-0 Spain and 52 to 0 Canada. Thus, the girls of Oceania have proven from the start of the tournament that they are the next champion.

After the order of the week, on Saturday there was plenty of excitement from the rugby girls, who set their knockout crosses for the Dubai Sevens. The matches started with the Spanish victory over Brazil 21-14. Later, Ireland won 24-17 against Great Britain and Russia They beat Canada 14-12. France beat the United States 28-0, but the Americans redeemed themselves and beat the United States 40-17. Britain. Fiji, Whoever finished second, beat France 17-12 and the same result was seen in the match that Canada beat Brazil. In the last group match, Australia beat Russia 26-17 and gradually became the favorites.

For ninth place, Brazil beat its peers in United kingdom And in seventh place, Ireland beat Canada 26-12. For his part, in fifth place, United State He beat Spain 7-5 in a tough match.

Finally, the Bronze Finish It was for France. finery They beat Russia 28-5, which could not defeat the French defense and left with a bitter taste for the obtained fourth place.