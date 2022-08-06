Australia celebrates Barty’s title

Ashleigh Barty is the number one tennis player and is now the Australian Open champion. In heroine style, she satisfies the longing of Australians.

MELBOURNE (AP) – In a short red summer dress, Ashley Barty sips champagne. She laughs so hard after she fulfilled all expectations and gave Australia a historic sporting moment.

The first domestic winner of the Australian Open in 44 years sits happily on the green lawn in one of Melbourne’s beautiful parks. She holds the shiny handles of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in both hands.

“People’s Champion”

“Let the party begin, everyone is invited,” the Sunday Edge wrote, after the 25-year-old’s powerful 6:3, 7:6 (7:2) match from Queensland State in the final against America. Surprise surprise Daniel Collins in the finalists. The People’s Champion was the headline for the men’s and women’s first win in Australia since Chris O’Neill’s victory in 1978.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated the “Queen of Our Court” on her “stake” and said: “Australia thanks you and your team. Mada!” The tournament, which had nothing to do with the usual pre-launch “Happy Slam” due to the stage around the forced departure of Serbian star Novak Djokovic, ends for hosts with a tennis festival, which also features fan favorites Nick Kyrgios and Tanasi Kokinakis helped turn them into the Australian doubles final.

Against all odds, Barty wasn’t in tears as she capped off a fantastic two weeks in Melbourne with a superb forehand pass on the first match point. The complete drop in tension erupted into a thunderous shriek from the world figure who had been cheering often so solemnly. “It was a bit surreal,” Barty said. She said, “I didn’t really know what to do or feel. This was just a dream come true for me. I am so proud to be Australian.”

Barty resists pressure in the final

Barty was already famous in Australia because she is friendly, down-to-earth and down-to-earth. Its popularity is likely to increase. It wasn’t a huge commotion that occurred on Saturday night at Rod Laver Arena, which was very full despite ticket restrictions. For the third time in a row, Barty finished the year as number one in the tennis world. The top seed and her opponent, 28-year-old Collins, was her first Grand Slam finalist.

This was the feat in withstanding the pressure of the Grand Slam at home. Andy Murray also struggled with it until he extinguished the Brits’ longing to win Wimbledon in 2013. No Australians had won a men’s race under Mark Edmondson in 1976. Lleyton Hewitt reached the final in 2005.

“Really, really a special moment. Being Australian and being such a small part of the amazing history of tennis is really amazing,” said Barty, the first domestic rider since 1980.

Barty received the trophy from the hand of her great model, Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Australian sport greats like tennis star Rod Laver and Cathy Freeman, the 2000 Olympic 400m champion in Sydney, didn’t want to miss this moment. The first to hug Barty and kiss her forehead was her good friend Casey Delacqua. Her old doubles partner brought her back into tennis. In 2014 everything became too much for her, and she ran away to cricket for a short while. She returned to tennis only in 2016 – a right decision, as this victory showed.

Now only the US Open title is missing

Women’s tennis ranks first. Barty cemented that with her third Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon last year. Although she didn’t play her best tennis on this last day. In tournament style, she kept her cool like the enthusiasm of the spectators, many of whom wore T-shirts with her name on them. Even Barty beat 1:5 in the second set. She rushed through the tournament without losing a set.

Barty misses the US Open only because of her personal Grand Slam quartet, which coach Craig Teeser questions because of the easy balls. Along with Serena Williams, she is the only active female athlete to have won Grand Slam tournaments on all three different surfaces. Serena Williams, who was not physically fit to compete, and her quest for her 24th title was no problem in Melbourne. Barty drew attention. “No one deserves it more than that,” said Angelique Kerber, who triumphed in Australia in 2016.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220130-99-903480 / 2

Women’s World Ranking

Men’s World Ranking

Tournament schedule

men’s lottery

ladies palette

game schedule