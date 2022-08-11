Australia beats Costa Rica and tops Group A ahead of Spain and Brazil

This content was published on August 11, 2022 – 04:07

San Jose, August 10 (EFE). – Australia defeated hosts Costa Rica 1-3 on Wednesday and wrapped up the first day of Group A at the U-20 Women’s World Cup as a captain, ahead of Brazil and Spain who tied a goalless draw in your group.

Supported by 25,000 fans at the National Stadium in San Jose, the Costa Ricans entered the stadium full of motivation and overcame initial nerves, entering a dynamic back and forth despite their lower physical strength compared to the Australians. .

Costa Rica took the lead in the 19th minute with a free kick from Alexandra Pinnell from a distance of 30 meters that surprised Australian goalkeeper Sally James.

Australia responded and found the equalizer in the 37th minute through a penalty from Sarah Hunter and only a minute later turned it around when goalkeeper Genesis Perez threw a ball in the six yard area and only Brillet Henry had to push it into the net.

Costa Rica was unable to fully recover from the blow that led to a loss of advantage very quickly, and despite appearing dangerously on several occasions in the opponent’s area at the start of the second half, they conceded the third goal in the 72nd minute, the work of Kirsty Fenton, who fired High ball from a corner kick.

With this result, Australia leads Group A with 3 points, followed by Brazil and Spain, both with one point, and Costa Rica, which is left without units.

The events in this group began with Brazil and Spain, two favorites for the title, despite their attacking position, but they failed to open the scoring and it ended in a goalless draw.

Next Saturday, Australia will play Brazil, while Costa Rica will play Spain, in the matches of the second day.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica 2022 will be contested by 16 teams divided into 4 groups. The top two places in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

– Group B rating

Team PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

Australia 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

– second day:

13.08 Brazil, Australia, Costa Rica and Spain. EFE

