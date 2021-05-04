Augustine Duran has settled in Switzerland to participate in various competitions

Doran, the current member of the Argentina U-23 team, will stay at the UCI High Performance Center in Switzerland, where he actually resided last year from February to March, and had to return to the country due to the coronavirus problem, which was already there. The old continent struck at that time.

In these times of global pandemic, the sporting life of the Chilean comes alive. And last Sunday he arrived in Switzerland, where he will stay until next September, to compete in the specialized World Cup and the World Cup held on European soil. Without a doubt, it strives to be the champion in its class.

Now in this new journey, the Chilean rotation is heading to conduct many competitions on the European circuit, to have friction with the best mountain bikes in the world, and with the aim of achieving good results, he has planned extensive preparation for those upcoming related events.

It will be a great opportunity for a Chiliceto citizen, who will try to show all his circumstances and the level he has enjoyed in recent years, which allowed him to get this opportunity to train in Switzerland.