Audi, with Holoride, virtual reality arrives in production cars
Skip ADV
Skip ADV
Skip ADV
Audi It brings virtual reality to its first appearance in production cars. The Holoride system will be available from June for models with infotainment Eb3 screens for rear passengers and paving the way for new forms of in-flight entertainment. The House of the Four Rings will initially release this system on the A4, A5, A6, A7 Sportback, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron and e-tron GT quattro models in Canada, the United States, China, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom. Other markets will follow later.
Extended reality against car sickness. Holoride allows you to enjoy virtual content synchronized in real time with the vehicle’s movements. Thus gaming, cinema and events gain a new dimension by wearing custom glasses and a Bluetooth headset. Audi defines this experience as “extended reality” (XR), while content created by German startup Holoride, with which the project originated, is called “elastic content”: a specific category of multimedia material, according to It’s also a way Effective against motion sickness. In the future, this solution may open up more radical choices on the part of designers, who will be able to adopt a new approach to defining the interior and exterior of cars, which will then be reworked by drawing on extended reality. This technology can then be applied to entertain all passengers from an autonomous driving perspective.
Read everything
