Audi Q7 and Q8 recall: about 50,000 vehicles affected

Audi is recalling 49,443 Q7 and Q8 series cars in the US. Reason: problems with the fuel delivery unit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and car maker Audi have issued a recall for the Q7 and Q8 models.





A component of the fuel delivery unit in the fuel tank may break while the vehicle is operating. Fragments can damage the sealing membrane of the pressure regulator. This can cause the fuel delivery unit to fail. In rare cases and under certain circumstances, there may be a sudden loss of engine power or the engine may stop completely – without any prior warning. Audi rules out a fuel leak as a result of this malfunction.





These models are affected by recall:

Audi Q7 From the production period from October 24, 2019 to January 29, 2021 (19,031 vehicles)

From the production period from October 24, 2019 to January 29, 2021 (19,031 vehicles) Audi Q8 From production period August 8, 2018 to January 29, 2021 (30,412 vehicles)

Audi dealers are replacing the fuel pump with an improved version. NHTSA conducts the recall at 22V-516. There is currently no recall in Germany.





