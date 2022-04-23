Audi Holyride: MIB3 debut is around the corner – News

toudi pledges that the journey from point A to point B will not be boring anymore thanks to Holoride, a service that will allow you to make any journey such as a highly realistic game or interactive content. holoride Hence it is what is defined as flexible content, able to adapt to the guide, the time of travel and the itinerary to follow.

The first models to receive Holoride will be those based on the infotainment platform MIB3: These are the A4, A5, A6, A7 Sportback, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron and e-tron GT, all Holoride-branded vehicles capable of coming into service as of June 2022, in a few months. The service will also reach only three countries at the moment, with the aim of expanding to other countries: these are Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The experience will be expected on view That, by integrating virtual reality with the path seen on the road (known as extended reality, XR), in order to fill the journey with virtual and entertaining content. One of the first experiments carried out that will be immediately available concerns Marvel, which has created a VR game for cars. Finally, there will be the RIDE cryptocurrency, which will make it possible to connect various car manufacturers, content creators, brands and passengers in a new economy of onboard experience.