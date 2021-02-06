ATP 250 in Melbourne: Senner and Travalia compete in the Final – Sports Mix

Italian tennis dazzles with an exciting start to the season in Australia.

The competition is amazed at the sheer volume of outstanding offers. Fabio Fonnini and extremely powerful Matteo Perettini reached the ATP Cup final with Simone Bollelli / Andrea Vavasori duo after the victories over Austria and France and in the semi-final against Spain.

But that’s not all: at the Great Ocean Road Open – the ATP 250 event in Melbourne – there are two Italians in the finals: Jannik Sinner, who was fourth, and Stefano Travaglia, who was not ranked.

South Tyrolean Sinner fights in a three-hour thriller after defending against match ball Karen Khachanov (Russia-2) 7: 6 (4), 4: 6 and 7: 6 (4). The 19-year-old (ATP No. 36) celebrates its ninth consecutive success throughout the season. Travallo – ATP No. 71 from Ascoli – Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) finished with 6: 3, 6: 4.

At the Murray River Open, another ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, Felix Auger-Aliassim (Canada / 3) and Daniel Evans (GBR / 8) will play the final. Auger Eliassem shoots Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6: 1, 6: 2, and Evans also has little trouble in 6: 2, 6: 2 against Jeremy Chardy (FRA).

