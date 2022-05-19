ATP Championship: Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Tennis Championships in Rome

He is in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour in Rome: Alexander Zverev. Photo: Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via ZUMA/dpa

Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour in Rome. The Olympic Tennis Champion defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia 6:3, 7:6 (7:5).

The Olympic Tennis Champion defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia 6:3, 7:6 (7:5). At the masters’ court, worth six million euros, Hamburger now meets Cristian Garin of Chile. “That was a very good level for me,” Zverev summed up.

The third-placed in the world standings, who is second in the Italian capital, started the match against the world’s 22nd-ranked with concentration. In the second set, the confrontation was more balanced, with Zverev taking two breaks and also giving up serve to make the score 7:5 and win the match. But in the tiebreak, he kept his cool and took victory after 1:49 hours.







“I still have to work on serving and staying aggressive,” said the 2021 Summer Games gold medalist. But he basically saw an improvement over the previous round, when the 25-year-old started the tournament with a win. Sebastian Baez. “It was much better than yesterday. Of course there are still mistakes, but it happens and it’s normal.”

For Zverev, the Masters in Rome, which he won in 2017, is the last tournament before the French Open in Paris in a week and a half. He was the only German player in the men’s main draw in Italy.