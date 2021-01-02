ATP: Andy Murray blows up the opening game at Delray Beach – a sporty mix

Vienna – Thursday, December 31, 2020 4:44 pm
Turn around with Andy Murray!
Just a few weeks after he accepted the ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach, which marked the start of next season, the Scottish superstar canceled his participation.
The 33-year-old said he wanted to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus in the lead up to the Australian Open, which is scheduled for February 8.
Many aces start the season only in Australia. Milos Raonic (Canada), John Isner and defending champion Riley Obelka (both from the USA) were chosen from among others in Delray Beach.
