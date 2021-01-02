A new useful feature has appeared in the Monobank app

The co-founder of Monobank told users about the new app feature. Its essence is to hide the account balance. Should appeal to fans to send payment receipts using screenshots.

According to Oleg Gorokhovsky, the application contains several tools for confirming the fact of payment for goods (services). Despite this, many users prefer to report a transaction using screenshots the old fashioned way. As a result, the recipient of the screenshots can see information about the amount of money in the receipt sender’s account. The new option will eliminate the identified gap.

To hide the amount of funds available in the account, it is sufficient to double click on the number.

