Australia will send a strong 35-member swimming team to the Tokyo Games, with many members having a chance to win medals, formed in the recent national team events in Adelaide.
“I am very satisfied with the performance,” Australian swimming coach Rohan Taylor said.
“I have a feeling we have a great team and I’m especially happy with the strength of our substitutions, which is a testament to the great depth of the team,” he added.
Australian strength swimming is seeking to regain its Olympic luster in Tokyo: Swimmers from this continental nation won just ten medals at Rio 2016 and London 2012, while they won in Beijing 2008 with 20.
Many swimmers have Olympic gold options in Japan. They include Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon in the female category and Kyle Chalmers or Zac Stubblety-Cook in the male category.
Of the 35 team members, 21 will go to their first Olympic experience. Instead, it will be Emily Seibom and Kate Campbell in the fourth matches.
Australian swimming team for Tokyo 2020:
– Women:
50m Liberace: Emma McKeown, Kate Campbell
100m Liberace: Emma McKeown, Kate Campbell
200 AD libres: Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon
400 AD libres: Ariarne Titmus, Tamsin Cook
800 m libres: Ariarne Titmus, Kiah Melverton
1500m Liberace: Maddy Gough, Kyah Milverton
100m Espalda: Kylie McKeown, Emily Sebom
200m Espalda: Kylie McKeown, Emily Sebom
100m Mariposa: Emma McKeon
200m Mariposa: Brianna Throssell
100m Brazil: Chelsea Hodges and Jessica Hansen
200m from Brazza: Gina Strach, Abby Harkin
200 m estilos: Kaylee McKeown
Relevos 4 x 100 m libre: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O’Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris
Relevos 4 x 200 m libre: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O’Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris
– Men:
100m libres: Kyle Chalmers, Matthew Temple
200m Liberace: Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington
400m Liberace: Elijah Winnington, Jack McLoughlin
800m Liberace: Jack McLoughlin
1500m Liberace: Jack McLoughlin
100m Espalda: Mitch Larkin
200pm Noon: Tristan Howard
100m Mariposa: Matthew Temple, David Morgan
200 AD Mariposa: Matthew Temple, David Morgan
200m from Brazil: Zach Staubletti Cook
200m Estelos: Mitch Larkin
400 m estilos: Brendon Smith, Lee See-Bom
Relevos 4 x 100 m libres: Isaac Cooper, Alexander Graham, Mac Horton, Zach Enkerty
4 x 200m Liberace: Thomas Neal, Cam McEvoy, Matthew Wilson