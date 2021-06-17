Australia will send a strong 35-member swimming team to the Tokyo Games, with many members having a chance to win medals, formed in the recent national team events in Adelaide.

“I am very satisfied with the performance,” Australian swimming coach Rohan Taylor said.

“I have a feeling we have a great team and I’m especially happy with the strength of our substitutions, which is a testament to the great depth of the team,” he added.

Australian strength swimming is seeking to regain its Olympic luster in Tokyo: Swimmers from this continental nation won just ten medals at Rio 2016 and London 2012, while they won in Beijing 2008 with 20.

Many swimmers have Olympic gold options in Japan. They include Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon in the female category and Kyle Chalmers or Zac Stubblety-Cook in the male category.

Of the 35 team members, 21 will go to their first Olympic experience. Instead, it will be Emily Seibom and Kate Campbell in the fourth matches.

Australian swimming team for Tokyo 2020:

– Women:

50m Liberace: Emma McKeown, Kate Campbell

100m Liberace: Emma McKeown, Kate Campbell

200 AD libres: Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon

400 AD libres: Ariarne Titmus, Tamsin Cook

800 m libres: Ariarne Titmus, Kiah Melverton

1500m Liberace: Maddy Gough, Kyah Milverton

100m Espalda: Kylie McKeown, Emily Sebom

200m Espalda: Kylie McKeown, Emily Sebom

100m Mariposa: Emma McKeon

200m Mariposa: Brianna Throssell

100m Brazil: Chelsea Hodges and Jessica Hansen

200m from Brazza: Gina Strach, Abby Harkin

200 m estilos: Kaylee McKeown

Relevos 4 x 100 m libre: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O’Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris

Relevos 4 x 200 m libre: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O’Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris

– Men:

100m libres: Kyle Chalmers, Matthew Temple

200m Liberace: Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington

400m Liberace: Elijah Winnington, Jack McLoughlin

800m Liberace: Jack McLoughlin

1500m Liberace: Jack McLoughlin

100m Espalda: Mitch Larkin

200pm Noon: Tristan Howard

100m Mariposa: Matthew Temple, David Morgan

200 AD Mariposa: Matthew Temple, David Morgan

200m from Brazil: Zach Staubletti Cook

200m Estelos: Mitch Larkin

400 m estilos: Brendon Smith, Lee See-Bom

Relevos 4 x 100 m libres: Isaac Cooper, Alexander Graham, Mac Horton, Zach Enkerty

4 x 200m Liberace: Thomas Neal, Cam McEvoy, Matthew Wilson