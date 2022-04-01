Aston Martin confirms Sebastian Vettel’s return to Australia

Sebastian Vettel missed the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to COVID

pilot Aston Martinnumber, Sebastian VettelIt will be its first race of the 2022 season Australian Grand Prix Next weekend after recovering from COVID-19.

Sebastian Vettel He missed the first two races of the season in the two seas And the Kingdom Saudi Arabia(A) After he tested positive for the virus before leaving his home Switzerland.

Reserve pilot Aston MartinAnd the Nico HulkenbergHe replaced Vettel on both occasions, but the team confirmed the four-time world champion would be fit to compete in the next round in Melbourne.

Aston Martin He’s off to a slow start into 2022 after not scoring a point in any of the rounds this year.

Sebastian Vettel He drove the car this year in pre-season testing, but has yet to compete.

Charles Leclerc He leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 45 points, followed by his teammate FerrariAnd the Carlos Sainz With 33 units. Max VerstappenRace winner in grandmotheris third with a score of 25 – Verstappen is the current world champion.

czech perez It ranks seventh with 12 points. Both the Mexican pilot and his partner in Red Bull“Mad Max” was unable to score points in SakhirAnd the the two seas, because they both left due to car problems. Even Saudi Arabia were able to take the units – Chico Perez also achieved his first place in Formula 1.

The Australian Grand Prix It will be on the renewed path of Albert Park On Melbourne April 10 next. Then the great circus will have to cross oceans and continents by history ItaliaOn Emilia Romagna On imolatwo weeks after the Australian competition.

Everything indicates that Ferrari And the Red Bull They will compete for victory. mercedes, along with other equipment, will be modernized. The German team, at the moment, is somewhat far from the two main organizations.