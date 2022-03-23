Ash Party doesn’t want to play tennis anymore

It’s a shock to Australia – astonishing to the rest of the sporting world: the world number one has ended her tennis career at the age of 25. At the height of their creative power. A powerful emotional tour for Australians.

“I am so grateful for everything”

“Today is tough and emotional for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” Barty wrote on Instagram, angering the whole of Australia with her participation. Media Down Under spoke of a “shocking announcement”. The Australian Open said the 25-year-old’s career has inspired the entire world. “Thank you Ash Party for everything. We wish you all the best in your retirement (tennis) and we will always be here to encourage you for the next chapter in your life.”

Any chapter will still be open. First of all, the three-time Grand Slam winner has to absorb her decision. “I am so grateful for all that this sport has given me and I leave them proud and joyful,” Barty writes.

She was an inspiration to everyone

The prime minister of Queensland, where Barty was born, took to Twitter to congratulate the 25-year-old on her ‘fantastic career’. Anastasia Balaschuk confirmed that Barty is a “champion on and off the tennis court” and a great role model. “Thank you for inspiring us all to do our best.”

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt spoke on social media of a “great career” that culminated in a “stunning victory” at the Australian Open. Ash Party will go down in Australian sports history. See also Sky Brown: Skateboarder, 11, hospitalized after a horrific fall