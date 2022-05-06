Ariel Hockporte: This talent will be the next German in the NBA – US-SPORT NBA BASKETBALL

05/06/2022 – 12:49 PM



You must remember this name!

Ariel Hockporte (20) plays for Melbourne United in Australia – so far! Because the native German of Togolese descent has made his way into the notebooks of NBA clubs. On the other hand, there are great chances of being selected in the draft on June 23 in Brooklyn!

In 27 games, he has ten double-digit points. Melbourne is the first to play the playoffs as a candidate. The Milwaukee Bucks, the current NBA champion, were already interested in the 2.13-meter giant in 2021. According to information from SPORT BILD, the San Antonio Spurs are said to have been in Australia for talks this year.

Hockporty’s career path is far from the norm and one is curious about what decision he will make this summer. Born in Stralsund, he ended up in Freiburg after a layover in Cologne. Offers from Bamberg, Bavaria and Ulm? Does he refuse? After he was voted MVP at the NBA Without Borders Global Camp in 2020, there are performances again, this time from Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Bayern. But Hockporty strikes again. Instead, he first went to Lithuania, and then was surprised by his move to Australia. And it does!

Hukporti for SPORT BILD: “To get the attention of the NBA, you have to play and prove what you can do. All the NBA scouts tell me that was the right move.” The dream of an NBA career is now more realistic than ever!