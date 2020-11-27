Argos Black Friday LIVE Sale: The best offers with the lowest prices and deals revealed

Black Friday has officially kicked off, with the massive sale going ahead before Christmas today (Friday 27 November). And in the run-up to the clock striking midnight on Black Friday, there have been tons of amazing deals launched early – with Argos a store in action. The UK retailer has been giving out offers all week but now there are more deals to come by. All of the new deals were launched live tonight and include money from the 55-inch Samsung TV and the Dyson Animal 2 vacuum.

There’s also a discount on the latest Echo Dot Smart Speaker, which was released just last month, and that device now costs just £ 28.99 – that saves £ 21.

If you’re hoping to buy some LEGO, there are a handful of offers on brick-and-mortar games with some sets down as much as £ 56.

If gaming is your passion, Argos has lowered the cost of a number of PS4 and Xbox One games including The Last of Us Part 2 and there are discounts on accessories such as the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox Headset.

It might be a busy few hours for a retailer. In a message on its website, Argos said: “Looking forward to Black Friday deals 2020? Well we are! After all, it’s the biggest shopping event of the year.”

The retailer also confirmed that last year it saw 423 single gaming deals with 5 million customers flocking to its website.

If you are looking for the Argos Black Friday deal, here are the best deals available right now.

