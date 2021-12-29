Aitana Bonmatti takes her vacation in Switzerland

Spanish midfielder from Barcelona womenAitana Ponmaty, I am using your days off to take a short vacation and visit the beautiful country of Switzerland.

Aitana Bonmatti She uploaded a series of photos on her official Instagram account, where she flaunts the breathtaking landscapes of the European country with a very cold climate, which is why the player wears a coat to alleviate the cold of that country.

more than 26 thousand likes And many comments praising the beauty of the midfielder, the publication of her holiday in Switzerland has been widely accepted on social networking sites.

Ponmate is a player who has remained very faithful to the colors of Barcelona in her career, having remained since the 2019 season in the ranks of the Blaugrana club and until now remains an essential part of the goals of this. current season.

Aitana Ponmatti enjoyed the beautiful landscapes of Switzerland. Photo: Aitana Bonmaty’s Instagram

During her time with the Barcelona team, the midfielder has already played 107 matches and scored 29 goals in Spanish Women’s League, while in the cups he added 16 games and two comments.

Ponmate received his first call-up with the Spanish national team to play two qualifiers for the World Cup in France.

He made his senior Spain national team debut against Austria on November 28, coming off the bench in the 77th minute to replace Amanda Sampedro.