are you looking for a job? The Finnish Embassy in Mexico launches a call

The Finnish Embassy in Mexico It was launched on social media Call to work As a consular service officer.

According to the embassy circular, this position will last for two years and a person with a great desire to work is being sought.

Looking for a job?: Check out these tips for a flawless resume

What are the activities of this vacancy?

According to the publication, the The person who managed to maintain this position You will be part of the Embassy’s administrative and consular services team.

Its main functions will be consular services and immigration affairs.

What are the application requirements?

In order to apply for this vacancy at the Embassy of Finland, the following requirements are required:

Finnish citizenship

Oral and written skills in Finnish, English and Spanish.

The selected person works directly in the representative office.

The position requires decision-making skills either independently or as a team member.

Executing the job also requires good IT skills. In addition, a consular service employee is expected to have a spirit of customer service and a good tolerance for pressure.

Questions regarding the vacancy can be sent via email to [email protected]

Here you can check the complete call.

imp