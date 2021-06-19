Apple warns .. iPhones are at risk of hacking

Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned of new EU laws to regulate major technology companies that threaten to undermine the security of the iPhone.

Last year, the European Union unveiled strict draft laws targeting technology giants such as “Apple”, “Google”, “Amazon” and “Facebook” and could change the way these companies operate.

Iphone

Cook’s speech came during the “Vivatech” conference for startups in Paris, where he touched on some laws targeting the “guards” of the Internet, such as “Apple” that controls the applications that can be installed on its phones and tablets, citing “AFP”.

He said the proposed laws might “force sideloading on the iPhone, and this would be an alternative way to download apps on the iPhone.” Sideloading allows iPhone users to download apps directly from publishers, which they can’t do now.

Restricting the owner of the iPhone by downloading only from the “App Store” in Apple, where the percentage paid by the owners of the applications reaches 30%, has become the core of a lawsuit between Apple and “Abec Games”, the publisher of the famous game “Fortnite”.

The European Union also accuses Apple of using the App Store to pressure competitors.

More than a million apps for iPhone and iPad in the Apple Store

Apple responded that the restrictions on downloading apps are primarily intended to protect consumers from dangerous software.

On Wednesday, Cook warned that the proposed EU rules could undermine “the security of the iPhone and a lot of the privacy initiatives we’ve built within the App Store.”

He said some parts of the EU’s draft laws were “not in the user’s interest”.

Cook expressed his concerns about privacy and security, noting that Apple “will engage constructively in the discussion and hopefully we can find a way forward” in amending the legislation.

The “Digital Services” and “Digital Markets” laws, proposed by the European Commission last December, would give it the power to impose huge penalties on tech giants that violate competition rules.

But the proposed laws would have to go through a long and complex process of ratification in the European Parliament and within the 27 member states, where corporate lobbyists can influence their passage.