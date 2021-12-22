21 cases of Omikron confirmed in the Würzburg . region

Omikron expresses itself with symptoms of fever and cold in infected people in the city of Würzburg. Upon request, the district office confirmed to BR24 that the novel coronavirus variant was detected in a total of 21 people in the Würzburg region. According to the district office, one person is being treated in the hospital, but not in the intensive care unit.

Half of the injured are returnees

According to the district office, 11 infected people are returnees. How the other ten were injured remains unclear. The school is also affected by Omikron cases: Two students from a class at Matthias Grünewald High School in Würzburg have tested positive for the coronavirus variant. The entire school class is in quarantine for two weeks.

Suspected coronavirus cases in Maine Spessart

There are currently 17 suspected omicron cases in the Maine Spessart area. This was confirmed by the district office when asked by BR24. Therefore, residents of a facility for people with disabilities and employees of the Mainfränkische Werkstätten in Gemünden are currently in quarantine. According to the county office, it will take about two weeks for it to become clear if it is the Omikron replacement. Those affected must therefore remain in quarantine during the Christmas holidays.