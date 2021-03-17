Apple Ditches the Homepod – Five Tech Mistakes – And What Happened To Them

In the long run, not every failure is really a single failure. Some techniques appear differently. Five examples – and what can be deduced from them to purchase the tool. Raphael Zer

Even before Homepod, Apple failed with iPod Hi-Fi. Company founder Steve Jobs introduced an extra, expensive, additional amplifier in 2006. Foto: Corbis, Getty Images

Microsoft Kinect (2010-2017)

Large sensor: The Kinect clip-mounted room sensor was big and expensive, and there were only a handful of games around. Today it is on many smartphones. Foto: Bloomberg, Getty Images

Were the wars: Microsoft wanted to turn the console world upside down with a sensor that records the player’s body. This made man in control. All you have to do is attach the camera sensor block to the TV.

Why did you fumble: Kinect failed due to a variety of problems. On the one hand, there was the classic: very few good games for the new sensor. Additionally, the sensor was expensive and embarrassingly sold as a mandatory accessory with the new console. There is a legible summary (in English) Here.