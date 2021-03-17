United State. The United States imposed sanctions on 24 Chinese officials to “undermine the autonomy” of Hong Kong

Madrid, 17 (Europe Press)

The US State Department punished 24 Chinese officials in response to “the country’s further undermining of self-government and the promised rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.”

This was confirmed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on Tuesday, in a post on his Twitter profile, in which he specified that the 24 officials are covered by the Hong Kong Self-Government Act, legislation promoted by the Donald Trump administration, which allows sanctions to be imposed on officials, companies and banks in the country. China.

Specifically, they were included in the report as individuals who “have contributed materially or attempted to contribute materially to China’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration or the Hong Kong Basic Law.”

Blinken decided, in consultation with Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, that these people make this contribution, and thus have included them in the report, with which any foreign company that conducts significant transactions with them will now be sanctioned by the United States.

The punished 25 members of the elite Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, First Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Wang Chen, and head of the Ministry of Labor of the Communist United Front of China. Party, you Quan.

Asimismo, Los vicepresidentes del Comité Permanente de la Asamblea Popular Nacional Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Shen Yueyu, Ji Bingxuan, Arken Imirbaki, Wang Exiang, Chen Zhu, Dongming, Padma Choling, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Wuihua Daf.

Among them is Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Deng Zhunghwa. Deputy National Security Protection Bureau (NSD) of the central government in Hong Kong Li Jiangzhou; To the Deputy Commissioner of Hong Kong Police and Head of the National Security Department, Edwina Lai, and to the Supervisor of the same body Lee Kwai Wah.

Finally, there’s NSD Director, Frederick Choi Cheng-bang; Deputy Commissioners of NSD Kelvin Kong Hok Lai and Andrew Kai Kai Yan; Hong Kong delegate to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Tam You-chung, and Deputy National Security Protection Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong, Sun Wenqing, better known as Sun Chengye.