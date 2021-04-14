Apple confirms its launch on April 20, with iPads and Macs expected

Bookmark your calendars, friends: Apple has just sent out invitations to the launch event on April 20 at 10:00 AM. PDT / 1 p.m. ET. Siri suggested Early this morning. As usual, Apple doesn’t seem to be helping itself: the event invitations banner hints at Spring Loaded, which could be a cryptic hint of the many products the company is expected to introduce next week. It is time for Apple, to put it mildly, to introduce several new iPad Pro devices, and persistent rumors indicate that Apple’s Silicon Mac, AirPod and possibly even the long-awaited AirTags may shine a spotlight on them soon.

The launch of the latest version of Apple begins with the announcement of another high-profile event, the company This has been confirmed before Month The Worldwide Developers Conference from June 7-11 will be completely hypothetical for the second year in a row. Additionally, today’s news puts an end to months of speculation about the date of Apple’s next big event. For some time, meteorologists have identified March 16 as the most likely date that this first prediction will fail, shifting attention to March 23 and finally April 6. Now that we know when In this event, we can focus more on what Apple is planning to announce.

Undoubtedly, the biggest change to a company in a store is your office. Although Apple has pushed abroad New iMacs with 10th-generation Intel processors last summerAll Signs Show 2021 Great. A redesign inspired by the expensive Pro Display XDR, along with more powerful versions of the Apple Silicon chipset that we first saw on Macbook Airs and Pros in 2020.

When it comes to spec traps, that’s what we expected from 2021. iPad Pro. Current rumors suggest that Apple hasn’t changed the physical design of its high-end tablets – instead, the company has focused on including an updated A14X chipset and a new small LED display for higher brightness, deeper blacks, and better contrast ratios. As part of the “professionalism” of professional tablets, Apple was able to equip them with 5G radios (to match the popular iPhone 12 series of the past year) and a Thunderbolt USB-C port to improve accessories compatibility and data transfer speeds.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini, a tablet that has essentially looked the same since 2012, appears to have finally replaced the larger screen. (Several rumors and analyst reports show the screen is somewhere in the 8-inch range, although there is no exact consensus on the exact size.) Apple could also announce an update. 10.2 inch iPad without frillsBut the fact that this form was updated less than a year ago means that we are still skeptical about attending the event.

There might be more to what we’re missing here, like new IPhone SE However, the evidence for their appearance at this time of year does not seem convincing. But who does not like an unexpected message? Thankfully, we won’t wait long for Apple to show its hand fully – keep that in mind as a reminder to update your live coverage.