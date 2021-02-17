API: Crude oil inventories lower than expected in the US

NEW YORK (Reuters) – US oil inventories fell more than expected in the latest week, data from the American Petroleum Institute business group showed on Tuesday.

– Crude inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week ending on February 12 to about 468 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, a decrease of 2.4 million barrels.

– The API said crude stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 3 million barrels.

* Refining increased by 71 thousand barrels per day, according to the data.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.9 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, an increase of 1.4 million barrels.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by 3.5 million barrels against expectations of a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

The data showed that US imports of crude increased by 26 thousand barrels per day.

* Crude oil futures expanded gains after the release of API data. (New York Energy Newsroom Report. Edited in Spanish by Javier Lopez)