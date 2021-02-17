API: Crude oil inventories lower than expected in the US

NEW YORK (Reuters) – US oil inventories fell more than expected in the latest week, data from the American Petroleum Institute business group showed on Tuesday.
– Crude inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week ending on February 12 to about 468 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, a decrease of 2.4 million barrels.
– The API said crude stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 3 million barrels.
* Refining increased by 71 thousand barrels per day, according to the data.
Gasoline stocks rose by 3.9 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, an increase of 1.4 million barrels.
Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by 3.5 million barrels against expectations of a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.
The data showed that US imports of crude increased by 26 thousand barrels per day.
* Crude oil futures expanded gains after the release of API data. (New York Energy Newsroom Report. Edited in Spanish by Javier Lopez)
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.