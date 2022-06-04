Antoine Griezmann confirmed that he does not care if Peru or Australia win the play-off against France in the World Cup Qatar 2022 | RMMD | Sports

The French national team fell at home, at the start of the UEFA European Nations League, to Denmark (1-2), the team that will be exactly their rival in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The result aroused a lot of doubts among the fans before the match. The World Cup date, although there is still time for the technical leadership of “Les Bleus” to fine-tune the details.

In this sense, after the match, Antoine Griezmann spoke to the press and received a question regarding facing his opponent in the World Cup group stage: would you prefer to play Peru or Australia (in case the UAE were eliminated in the Asian qualifiers)?

Despite the importance of the matter, the Atlético Madrid striker was calm in the face of the playoffs. “I dont careThe Frenchman crossed with a smile but without intending to stir up controversy. Let us remember that France also faced Peru and Australia at Russia 2018, winning 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

On the other hand, Griezmann tried to end the controversy caused by a phrase from Mbappe who highlighted the superiority of European teams over South American teams. “Kylian’s words are misunderstood and people think of her more than usual. In Europe or America it is very difficult to participate in the World Cup. Which team deserves to be there and competesaid the player.

“What’s wrong with Kylian’s interpretation,” Griezmann explained when asked by Fran Canepa about Mbappe’s words. Companion or meat? attention… pic.twitter.com/1IYpV56c2t – Sports Center (SC_ESPN) June 3, 2022

When does the Peruvian national team play?

The Peruvian national team will first play a preparatory match against New Zealand next Sunday 5 June (10:30 am Peruvian time). The events will take place at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona and after the match, Ricardo Gareca will continue with training.

Later, the national team prepares for the play-off match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha (Monday, June 13, 1:00 pm Peruvian time). Blanciroga will have to wait to face their rival: Australia and the United Arab Emirates play on June 7.