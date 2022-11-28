Anti-US, Need Oil: Venezuela is No Longer a Rogue State

After the resumption of talks between the United Platform – the main grouping of Venezuela’s opposition – and the Maduro government, announced in Mexico City, thanks to the mediation of Norway and Mexico, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has Venezuela Public License issued (GL)41, which authorizes US Chevron to partially resume natural resource extraction operations in Venezuela: in other words, the US has Reduced penalties against Caracas after what they believe is a step forward to “restore democracy in the country”. However, the license continues to prevent the Venezuelan oil company — PDVSA, Petróleos de Venezuela, SA — that Chevron co-owns, from receiving profits from Chevron’s oil sales and licenses activity related to Chevron’s joint ventures only in Venezuela, while not allowing other activities with PDVSA. The US Treasury also noted that “sanctions and other restrictions related to Venezuela that the United States has imposed remain in place; the United States will vigorously enforce these sanctions and continue to hold accountable any actor who engages in corruption, violates US laws, or violates human rights in Venezuela.” Law In the press release.

The United States said it welcomed the reopening of negotiations between the USAP and the government as part of its own negotiations Supportive policy for the restoration of democracyFree and fair elections and respect for the rights and freedoms of Venezuelans. Specifically, the agreement in question is, on the one hand, a humanitarian agreement focused on education, health, food security, flood response, and electricity programs that benefit the Venezuelan people; On the one hand, it is a continuation of talks related to the 2024 elections. The United States has therefore decided to ease sanctions on the basis of internal decisions in Venezuelan politics, in what appears to be one of several rather indirect interventions. in the internal affairs of third countries.

However, the USA issue appears to be more than just an issue of democracy and human rights meet the growing need for oil by Washington, due to the Ukrainian crisis and exacerbated by the decision of OPEC + not to increase its production. It is certainly not the first time that the US administration has appeared Use sanctions effectively To strike at non-aligned governments, and to mitigate them when it suits the American economy. In the Venezuelan case, if until recently Caracas was considered a “rogue state” by Washington – with a relative Support for coup attempts At the expense of President Maduro – the situation now seems to be about to improve: the United States, in fact, in addition to its need for oil, is focused on more relevant geopolitical situations and theaters, such as the case of Ukraine and Taiwan, which require the re-establishment of relations with potential trading partners, no matter what. Whether or not they respect human rights: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt are certainly not models for respecting “human rights,” yet they are partners and allies of the United States. The standard of two zens and two measures by the power of the stars and stripes continues, fundamentally, to dominate American strategy in relations with foreign nations. And Venezuela is no exception.

[di Giorgia Audiello]