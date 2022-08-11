Answer how you hold your cell phone in this visual test and find out your IQ | Psychological test | Viral Challenge | directions | viral | Mexico

I think it is possible and feel free to do it. What you have to do in viral challenge What we’ll show you next is to look at the illustration, choose one of the four shapes, and reveal what it means to you as soon as possible. Take advantage of this opportunity and encourage yourself to move forward with this wonderful thing character puzzle. If the way people hold their cell phones at any point has caught your eye, this is vision test It will confirm your suspicions and reveal how smart you are according to the image that best represents you right now.

Statistics predict that there will be almost three billion smartphone users by the end of 2022. This fact is interesting not only from a technological point of view, but also from a psychological point of view. Which is that the way we work and move on a cell phone can “say” many things about us.

Without wanting to prolong it, we ask that you move on to the image we have for you. Pay attention, think carefully about your answer and choose the way you normally hold your cell phone. Likewise, we invite you to see all the meanings at the end of the note. Don’t forget to share this visual quiz with your friends and family as soon as possible.

Visual test image

Tell us how you held your cell phone in this visual test and find out your level of intelligence (Photo: Genial.Guru).

You are a very confident person, willing to take risks, but cautious. You’d rather have the time to figure out if you need someone in your life or not. You meditate a lot before you start a love affair. For these reasons, some may describe you as conservative or aloof.

You are intuitive, intelligent, wise, reasonable, wise. You calculate your actions several times before you perform them. You like to justify everything in your life. It is difficult to deceive you, but you cannot be considered “wise” in love matters, because you make quick decisions, without thinking about the consequences.

You love speed, you are efficient, and you are ready to make decisions in record time. You quickly adapt to a changing environment, behave effectively in new conditions. In love, competence is not your strength, because you usually cannot get close to someone you love because of assertiveness.

You have many ideas that you want to implement in your life and you do it well; You like to be alone to focus your thoughts, either you focus on a new project, because you want to be very successful. You are a shy person on the love plane, which often prevents you from forming new connections.

What is a visual test?

Personality tests, according to analysts, are an empirical tool intended to measure or evaluate a particular psychological characteristic. This is why it has become so popular on social networks because, depending on the type (questionnaires, projections and situations) it will identify different traits that you might not have known about yourself and what you think about things.

Throughout our lives, we collect experiences that shape our way of life, our personality, or our character to face certain everyday experiences. Within them, there are painful experiences that build up in our subconscious and flourish when we encounter certain stimuli.

Because it is important?

Personality tests are tests that are given to candidates for a job, with the aim of knowing their competencies, interests and personality characteristics. In addition, they work to be able to have a basis for predicting whether the applicant in question will successfully adapt to the values ​​and work force of your organization.

The Origin of Visual Tests

according to Wikipedia The first personality tests were developed in 1920 and are intended to facilitate the selection process for personnel, particularly in the armed forces. Now, in these times, many users from different parts of the world are interested to know more about their way of life, which is what these tests are usually used for.

