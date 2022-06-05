Another madness! Increase home taxes in Miami

The Miami-Dade School Board Request to renew the additional tax applicable to housing in order to allocate resources to pay the salaries of teachers and employees working in public educational institutions and independent schools.

This isn’t the first time the board of directors has made similar requests. A few years ago they included a similar referendum to increase teacher salaries and enhance school security. At that time, the proposal was approved by 70% of the electorate.

However, this time they not only received a deferment of their applications, but also received criticism from many residents of the district who say they have not noticed any improvement in these educational institutions.

Pedro Garcia, a property appraiser in the county, believes that renewing this concession could affect the economy of thousands of owners and even lead them to lose their homes.

“If taxes go up now, with the cost of home insurance going up, many retirees or people with limited incomes won’t be able to keep their assets,” Garcia said.

In the words of the appraiser, “This is not the time to raise taxes; I think the opposite is true, we have to help our residents because we have seen a massive increase in real estate, something that hasn’t happened since 2007 in the county.”

Taxes in Miami

Last month, the Miami-Dade School Board, the legislative body for the public education system in Greater Miami, voted to include a referendum in the upcoming November 8 elections.

Its primary purpose was to increase property taxes to “strengthen education Provincial public service, “get” funds to improve the salaries of education workers “and” maintain Safety of schools.”

If the property tax increase is passed, the school district will raise an additional $395 million. However, Pedro Garcia sees this as not the time for such requests.

Garcia told Diario Las America.

The council’s order also caused an uproar among county residents, as this tax increase will affect more than 700,000 homeowners, including more than 400,000 who have a housing exemption.

