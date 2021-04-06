Another internet icon that leaves us: They announced the closure of Yahoo Answers after 16 years | Technique

Yahoo Answers, A platform born in 2005 that has become one of the most popular platforms on the Internet, and has announced its final closure.

Via The official blogSince then, the company noticed it April 20 You will not be able to post new questions or answer questions from other users.

Meanwhile, from May 4 The site will not be accessible. “If you try to access Yahoo’s answers on May 4, you will be redirected to the Yahoo home page,” the company said.

It should be noted that this closure will not affect accounts Hey ho Or any other company service.

Users who wish to download their account content, including question-and-answer lists, They will have to ask for it Before June 30. Of course, you will not be able to download other users’ content, questions, or answers.

Yahoo has provided a series of questions and answers to clarify all kinds of uncertainties, a section you can access it from this link.

Niche site the edge Spread the email that Yahoo Answers sent to its users, and it’s one that they delve into the reasons for shutting it down.

“While Yahoo Answers was once a key to Yahoo products and services, they have become less popular over the years as the needs of our members change,” he says.

To this end, we decided to take our resources out of Yahoo Answers To focus on the products that best serve our members and fulfill Yahoo’s promise to provide reliable and distinctive content. “