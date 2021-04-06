The French Open can be postponed to a later date

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracinho admitted that this year’s French Open may be postponed to a later date. Last year, the French Open was postponed from its traditional schedule of late May and early June to late September.

The French Open is set to be held this year at its traditional schedule, but nothing has been 100% confirmed. We are in talks with the French federation to see if the dates need to change to match the global sporting schedule, and as we talk, elite sports are protected, but we are doing our best to keep gatherings in sport organizations that should be avoided, ” said French Sports Minister Roxana Maracinho Tennis Majors.

The French Open organizers are positive



“At the moment we are on the right track, the tournament is on schedule (May 23-June 6),” French tennis director Gilles Moreton told AFP this week.

“But if we get a general sentence of two months, we must definitely take action – the worst is the total repeal, but I can’t imagine it. We are considering several options for Roland Garros 2021.

There’s the total range … or nearly the total range because I can’t imagine 100% crowd. But it could start behind closed doors to a level that won’t be 100%.

All options are ready with us. We meet up with all the players on a regular basis and see how things develop. Moreton also emphasized that some tournaments should be played before the French Open.

“There are other tournaments ahead of us, like Monte Carlo, which are taking place in the same field and they are taking place in the open air,” Moreton said. “Then there are tournaments not far away (Madrid and Rome). So we are not like Australia.”