Anna Pelayes (-5) shares driving in Finland with Lisa Peterson and will fight for her second LET title this Saturday

juniors Lisa Peterson and Anna Belize Trevino He finished tied for first place in the standings by one shot, heading into the final round of the tournament The Öland 100 Women’s Open in Alandsbanken, Finland, which takes place on Saturday.

Peterson He shot six under 66 in the second round while Anna Pelayesthe highest rated LET player in this tournament, scored 68 in Öland Golf Club in Castelholm, in Öland. The pair finished five below the level with 36 holes ahead of it Anne Charlotte Mora, Sophie Pringner and Emma Spitzwho signed rounds 70, 71 and 72 strikes, respectively.

“I am very happy with my performance today. I think this road is very difficult, so signing four players on equal footing is very positive for tomorrow. Overall, I stayed patient, took some really good shots and was able to recover from my mistakes.”

“The wind here can be very gusty and it can also be very cold, so tomorrow could be a very difficult day, however, I love it here. I told the volunteers I had never been here before, but I love it. It’s a great experience so I don’t have no pressure.”

see classification