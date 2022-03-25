Android | Why you should activate dark mode | dark mode | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Have you ever activate the “dark mode” on your cell phone Android ? There are many brands that have implemented this function in portable devices . Although this may be enabled for hours, here we recommend why you should put it on for the day.

in present android devices There are more jobs than you think. Access contactless payment through NFC, and prevent notifications from reaching you without having to set Airplane Mode or Reading Mode so everything turns black and white. But what exactly is a “dark mode”?

WHAT IS DARK MODE ON YOUR ANDROID CELL

For starters, there is a “dark mode” on various Android devices. This allows a person to read your conversations from any app with minimal brightness.

By activating the Dark Mode, you will see that some windows will turn black. This is exactly so as not to strain your eyes.

In the same way, you will also avoid visual fatigue, allowing your eyes to blink from time to time, blocking white light for a long time.

From the settings section, you can also activate the “dark mode” on your Android phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

It is recommended that you have “dark mode” throughout the day, although it is more effective to activate it at night, in case you need to see the mobile before bed.

Remember that Dark Mode is only activated by lowering the notification bar. Also known as “night light” or “dark look”.

WHAT IS READING MODE ON YOUR ANDROID CELL

Every time you tap on Reading Mode on your Android phone, you will see that your screen turns yellow.

This way you can lower the white levels on your Android device, so that you can read all your notifications and, why not, your books on your cell phone.

The difference between the Blue Filter is that the Reading Mode comes from a single shade, while the Blue Filter can be gradient.

You can also select Reading Mode to quickly change your cell phone tone to black and white.

How do you clean cell phone slots?

What you need to do is to take some pieces of putty and install them in different slots of your mobile phone. It is important not to apply too much pressure to the putty to prevent it from sticking to the inside. It is enough to pass it a little so that dirt sticks to it, and it determines the location xataka.com.