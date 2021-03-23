Android Trojan steals your WhatsApp data and banking data

Fraudsters are secretly exploiting the current hype – even bank and WhatsApp data is at risk.

Security researchers have uncovered a new fraud in which cybercriminals are taking advantage of the current hype. This is used to access sensitive data of victims. Specifically, all owners of Android smartphones are at risk. Fraudsters target data access for popular apps like WhatsApp. But online banking applications are also a focus.

The fake app is an Android Trojan

With a supposed Android app, criminals are currently trying to lure users into a malicious code trap. According to BlackRock security experts, the Trojan horse is hidden behind the counterfeiting ESET in an official warning. If the malware gets into the device, it checks for 458 online services and then tries to steal your login data. The targeted list includes well-known finance and shopping apps, cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as social media and messaging platforms. These include well-known names like Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Outlook, eBay, Coinbase, Plus500, Cash App, and BBVA. In the current case, SMS-based two-factor authentication (2FA) doesn’t help either, as malware can intercept text messages.

The hype

Specifically, the fake Trojan horse from Clubhouse. Ambient noise based on and The app that has been criticized by privacy advocates

Which is still only available for iPhones and iPads, it’s still pretty cool. A few weeks ago, the founders also got a Announcement of the launch of the Android application

. And according to ESET, crazy criminal riders are now taking advantage of this. Because while there isn’t an official Clubhouse app for Android yet, a very professionally designed fake app is already in circulation.

Deceptive real site

„The website announcing the supposed Clubhouse app for Android looks deceptively real. Once the user clicks on the button that should bring them to the Google Play Store, the app downloads and installs automatically. Legitimate apps always redirect the user to Google Play firstLucas Stefanko, ESET Malware Researcher, explains.Even during installation, alarm bells must ring with users. The app is not called “Clubhouse” but “Install”. Obviously, the malware creator was too lazy to properly hide the app. But it may also mean that we will see more sophisticated versions in the future. “