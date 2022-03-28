operating system users Android They often face the problem of having a slower phone over the years. This is not a secret and it is predictable, because updates and applications are getting more and more difficult and demanding. Fortunately, all is not lost if you know how to look for solutions on the Internet.

One of the things you can do Android After you delete all the photos you have and delete unnecessary data from the apps, the animation turns off, which is a well-known old school trick.

Let’s be honest, it is not usually the solution that specialists recommend, and in addition, you probably have never come across this option, because it is only available in Developer settings. However, it does not hurt to load the system with fewer tasks in full use.

ANDROID | How to disable animation

No matter how complicated it is, disabling animations can greatly improve the performance of your Android phone.

First you need to enable Developer Options. For that, tap About Phone in Android Settings.

Next, select the Software information option and search for “Build Number”.

Tap “Build number” seven times to activate developer options.

After activating developer mode, it returns to the previous screen. Locate Developer Options at the bottom and click on it.

In the menu, you will need to disable “Transition Animation Scale”.

What disabling will do is allow the system to implement transition effects on every app key. You can also disable window animation scaling and animation duration scaling

Listen to Dale Play on spotify And the spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.