Android | How to do a Factory Reset for your cell phone | Smartphones | trick | wander | Format | nda | nnni | sports game

Is your cell phone not working? Do you have frequent problems with Mobile Are you about to leave it or buy one? That’s why we will teach you a simple trick so that your Android smartphone turns on again without problems by performance hard to re.
The hard to re at cell phone It helps a lot if the terminal doesn’t want to boot, and it restores all factory settings. But yes, when you turn it on, the Android terminal will ask you to sign in with your Google account to verify your identity or it won’t turn on at all.
How to perform a Hard Reset on your ANDROID CELL
- The first thing you need to do is to make sure that your cell phone is turned off.
- Once this step is done, you should press the Power On/Off button and the Volume Down button.
- There you will see several options that you can choose using the volume buttons.
- Choose recovery.
- Once in, you should select the option “Wipe data / Factory reset”
- Now your phone will start initializing itself.
- Once done, you should boot it up normally.
- At that time, your Android phone will ask you to sign in with the last Google account you signed in with.
- You only need to enter the password and that’s it, you can use the smartphone again in factory format.
What is the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone
- The small hole on the top of your cell phone is used to improve the quality of your calls and reduce outside noise. This way they will be heard more clearly.
- However, the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone acts as a microphone.
- Many may think that the speaker also acted as a micro for your cell phone, but if this is your case, then you are completely wrong.
- You should always be very careful to insert a safety pin into this hole as you can damage the microphone very quickly.
- Often times the hole is next to the charging port or your cell phone connection. Try to always keep it very clean so as not to shorten its useful life.
