Android | Guide to create a shortcut to incognito mode in Google Chrome from your mobile phone | Browsers | trick | Android 12 | nda | nnni | sports game

As you remember, the incognito mode for Google Chrome It’s a different tab than normal windows, it’s a kind of private browsing that is unable to record or store information like: cookies, data from your emails, passwords, and of course your search history. This time, Depor will teach you a simple trick so that you can create a direct access button to incognito mode in Chrome on your cell phone.

To access incognito mode Google Chrome You have to open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon at the top, then you have to choose the option called “New Incognito Tab”. This is how to get to this mode, can the action be reduced? The answer is yes and one button but the problem is that this trick only works on phones that have a copy of the operating system. Android 12.

How to Create a Google Chrome Mode Shortcut Button INCOGNITO

First, go to the main interface of your device Android You can also do this by pressing the Home button on the navigation bar.

Now, on the screen, perform the pinch gesture, as if you were decreasing the zoom of the camera.

Four options will be displayed at the bottom, touch the option that says “Tools”.

All your smartphone gadgets will appear. Search for Google Chrome and choose the shortcut labeled “Chrome Shortcuts”.

hit add.

Finally, the buttons for search, voice search, Google Lens, dinosaur game and incognito mode will be installed on the screen of your cell phone, click on the latter.

Maher. This will be all. This is how you can open multiple incognito windows with a single click. In the event that you do not like the location of the Chrome tool, you can hold it for a few seconds and drag it to the place you want.

HOW TO UPGRADE YOUR PHONE TO ANDROID 12

You must enter the “Settings” of your mobile phone Android .

. Scroll down and tap on the section that says “System and Updates” or “About phone.” The name of the options may vary depending on the make and model of your device.

Scroll down to the bottom and click on “Software Update” > “Download and Install”.

Wait until your cell phone finds an update and then continue to install Android 12.

