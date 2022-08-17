Android | Google released the new stable version of Android 13 and these are its best features | Tools | technology | google | nda | nnni | sports play

Google has officially released the stable version of the new operating system Android 13The aforementioned software which previously could only be tested through its Beta software, however, is currently available on up to 8 Google Pixel series mobile devices, as expected. Do you want to know what are the latest Android 13 features or tweaks? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

Android 13 It was submitted to its release date, which was scheduled for next September of this year, however, Google decided to release the stable (final) version on the following smartphones: Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5a, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6a.

With the stable version, you can now get to know in detail about the best tools or features of the thirteenth version of Android. In addition, it is likely that in the coming months Android 13 will reach other mobile phone brands such as: Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme and others, manufacturers who must first adapt their customization layers to be compatible with the new Google software. Take note.

NEW FEATURES OF ANDROID 13 STABLE VERSION

Adjust the intensity of the vibration

Something never seen on Android devices AndroidPossibility to adjust the intensity of vibration for calls, notifications, alarms, etc., in this way you will prevent them from getting too quiet or noisy.

First, enter the “Settings” of your cell phone using Android 13 you can locate it with a gear wheel icon.

you can locate it with a gear wheel icon. Find here the “Accessibility” section and click on it.

The next step is to tap on the “vibrate and vibrate on tap” option

Finally, move the slider in each of the categories, this way you will adjust the intensity of the vibration.

Change the language of each app

with Android 13 You will be able to change the language of each app individually.

You will be able to change the language of each app individually. Press for a few seconds on the app icon.

Several options will be displayed, tap the “i” icon in a circle (top right), this is the app info screen.

Finally, click on “Language” and select the language you want.

Auto dark mode when you go to sleep

This is “Rest Mode”, a tool that will be activated and will only work when you go to sleep or rest. The goal is to save a lot of energy.

Go back to “Settings” > “Display”.

Here you will click on “Dark Theme”.

Then tap “Schedule” > select the “Activate at bedtime” option.

HOW TO GET THE STABLE VERSION OF ANDROID 13

Open Settings or Configurations for Android .

. Scroll to the bottom and tap About phone or Phone info, the name may vary depending on the make or model of the device.

Find and tap on the “System Updates” or “Update Center” option.

Once in, a warning should appear to see if your mobile is up to date or if you should download to the latest version of Android If so, start the update.

If so, start the update. Remember that for now Not all mobile phones are compatible with Android 13 .

. Press “Check now for update”, the mobile will check for updates and if not, it will show you the following:You are using the latest version of the software“.

