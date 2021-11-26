Android 12 and One UI 4 hit your Samsung device in Switzerland and France

With the recent arrival of Android 12 in Switzerland and France on the Samsung Galaxy S21, this was the start of a wave that would hit many brands and models of modern smartphones. Again, unlike in the Apple ecosystem, the process will take months…

To return to Samsung, the world’s number one smartphone, like its competitors, presents an adaptation on its overlay marking the launch of the definitive mobile system from Google, the world’s leading company by far. So here is One UI 4!

More colors and emojis

According to Samsung, One UI 4 helps create a more personalized mobile experience. The new color palette allows you to customize the look and feel of the home screen, icons, menu, buttons, and background.

At the same time, redesigned widgets offer more customization. In terms of communication, the Korean language offers a variety of emojis, GIFs, and stickers available right from the keyboard. It gives more information On his website And In this release note.

Safer…

As an extension to Android 12, One UI 4 brings new privacy and security features. This allows you to be notified when an app tries to access your Galaxy’s camera or microphone. Wise precautions against various scandals…

The new privacy dashboard brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place. According to Samsung One UI 4 it aims to simplify monitoring and control of privacy settings. One UI4 is expected to follow the previous Galaxy S and Note series*, as well as the Galaxy Z and A series and tablets.

Xavier Studer