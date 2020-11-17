An opera singer in small Michigan slays a Celine Dion song on the “The Voice” Battle Tour.

An opera singer killed a small town of Michigan.the sound Performance when it matters most during the second round known as the Battle Round. Ada’s Ryan Gallagher performed with and against Marisa Corvo of Staten Island as the winner advances to the next round.

The two performed strongly for Celine Dion’s song “Give Up”, which made their coach, Kelly Clarkson’s decision to pick a winner extremely difficult. The coaches praised Gallagher for his voice, but noticed how Corfu looked like he was actually in control of the song.

Related: Detroit auto worker knocks Motown duet “The Voice” outside the park: Do you submit?

Blake Shelton said after the show, “Ryan, we know you have a big voice, but Marisa takes over the room and ruins the place.” “Ryan, I just think at this point she was built to shine Marisa. She had to give birth and she did,” John Legend said.

“You guys are almost the opposite of the way you attacked the song. I wanted to watch Ryan the whole time because you were comfortable all the time singing these cool notes. It’s like you don’t even try. Gwen Stefani said.”

Clarkson said, “The cool thing is, I’ve never heard a man sing this song about your depth and control. You both are very talented. This is a very difficult decision.”

Clarkson ended up choosing Corfu as the winner. “They are both great singer. I couldn’t deny how Marisa did it.” However, Gallagher’s time on the show was not over. Clarkson used one of them and just kept for him. “I don’t want him to come home. I think he’s very talented and very mobile. It’s a voice that moves us.”

Gallagher will now be appearing on the knockout tour that begins tomorrow evening at 8 pm

We met 32-year-old Gallagher for the first time when he shocked coaches with the voice of Josh Groban performing Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s song “The Prayer” during The Voice Auditions for the Blind last month.

Gallagher was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Saint Thomas the Apostle attended before his family moved to Ada when he was in the fifth grade. He graduated from Forest Hills Central and while in high school, he also worked for his father’s construction company, Gallagher Design Inc.

After graduation, he spent two years at GRCC before moving to Nashville to pursue a singing career. He has lived in Los Angeles for 11 years. Gallagher has four siblings and one sister and his mother has been battling multiple sclerosis for nearly 29 years. He revealed before his Battle Round performance that his mom was battling Covid.

More by MLIVE:

A Woman Who Completely Renovates Detroit Building Earns Big Money at “Card Sharks” Show

The Michigan comedian makes a huge “Jeopardy” comeback to knock out the hero

Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 features the strange death of a Michigan mother, a corpse found near Poblo Island