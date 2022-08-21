An Italian tourist is the first case of monkeypox in Cuba

On Saturday, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported that the first case Monkey or monkey pox in the countryThe patient is currently in critical condition.

the injured is An Italian tourist who arrived in Cuba on August 15in a rented house and visited several places in the western Cuban provinces, according to A official speech.

The patient developed general symptoms on August 17 and went to the health services the next day due to his continuing discomfort.

The report of the Ministry of Public Health stated, “During the first medical care, the symptoms worsened, which necessitated his urgent transfer to the hospital and intensive treatment, and his arrival at the hospital suffering from cardiac arrest, from which he recovered.”

The information adds that the physical examination identified skin lesions that gave rise to clinical suspicion of infection monkeypoxwhose samples were taken and sent to the National Reference Laboratory of the Pedro Curie Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), in Havana.

Infection was confirmed by real-time PCR in the early hours of August 20, Although the information was not announced until evening.

The patient is affected by danger to your lifeThe possible associated causes that may be conditioned on its severity have been studied.

The medical personnel treating him also delve into the epidemiological investigation and implement focus control measures, as provided in the The protocol for dealing with this disease is approved In the country, the report said.

As of last July, Italy had recorded only 407 cases of monkeypox, with a tendency to stability, and the situation is not considered particularly worrying for the country, according to the Italian Ministry of Health reports.

Since the end of May, The Cuban health authorities announced the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance at all border points in the country After that there was an increase in the incidence of monkeypox in the world.

days before it was discovered First case in Florida. The state has sounded alarm alerts since July, when infections rose dramatically, with The highest incidence is in Broward, Miami-Dade, Orange, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties

The The World Health Organization (WHO) has activated the highest alert level for monkeypox Since July, when the disease has already reported more than 16,000 cases in 75 countries.

United States no Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency through August 4. The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement in order to implement an action plan and access federal funds in order to prevent the spread of the disease that already has more than 6,600 cases in the country.